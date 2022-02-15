Portland Police Bureau

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Portland Police identified the victim of a hit-and-run Tuesday that left a pedestrian dead just south of the Interstate Bridge on I-5 south. 

According to the Portland Police Bureau, a pedestrian, 26-year-old Liam David Ollila, was hit just after 8 p.m. on Jan. 31 as he was attempting to cross I-5. Ollila died at the scene.

Police said the suspect who hit Ollila left the scene before officers arrived and did not return. 

The Traffic Investigations Unit is continuing to investigate this case.

This is the 10th traffic fatality in the Portland area in 2022 so far. It is the 6th traffic fatality involving a pedestrian. 

 

