RIDGEFIELD, WA (KPTV) – All lanes of Interstate 5 southbound were closed for four hours at milepost 9 after a deadly crash early Tuesday morning.
According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, a crash involving a vehicle and pedestrian occurred around 3:08 a.m.
Troopers responded to the crash and blocked the scene to investigate. Drivers were told to expect delays and use Northeast 179th Street as a detour.
Washington State Patrol did not say initially how many people died in the crash.
As of 4 a.m., WSP did not have an estimate for when the interstate would reopen.
Around 5:45 a.m., WSDOT tweeted there was a 3-mile backup due to the crash.
Just after 7 a.m., the southbound lanes reopened.
Additional details about the crash have not been released.
