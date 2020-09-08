ASHLAND, OR (KPTV) - Interstate 5 has been shut down in southern Oregon.
The Oregon Department of Transportation said northbound drivers are being turned around back into California at the border.
The highway is closed between Exit 1 and Exit 40 due to wildfires.
“Southbound I-5 drivers in the Rogue Valley are urged to exit I-5 and seek local services in the Medford/Central Point area until fire conditions improve and the interstate reopens. We have no estimated time for reopening,” according to ODOT.
Truck drivers and other drivers who have abandoned their vehicles on I-5 are asked to call dispatchers at 541-858-3103 or 541-664-4600 to report their location and provide contact information for when I-5 reopens. Otherwise, vehicles will be towed, which ODOT stated will “aggravate the closure.”
For more, go to tripcheck.com.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(1) comment
'I-5 shut down in S. Oregon due to wildfires; northbound drivers being turned back to California' Good luck with that. There are all kinds of roads that cross the border in that area. Some will bring you out in the Applegate area, some will bring you out around Jacksonville area.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.