CENTRALIA, Wash. - Travelers who use southbound Interstate 5 through Centralia and Chehalis in Lewis County should plan for overnight delays this weekend.

On Friday, Jan. 14, contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will close the southbound lanes of I-5 between Harrison Avenue and 13th Street to perform emergency pavement repairs caused by recent extreme winter weather.

What travelers need to know:

From 10 p.m., Friday, Jan. 14 until 7 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 15: Southbound I-5 will be reduced to one lane of travel just north of 13th Street at milepost 76.0 and the southbound I-5 on-ramp at Main Street/State Route 6 (Exit 77) will be closed. During the overnight closures, travelers will need to use an alternate route.

Southbound I-5 will be reduced to one lane of travel just north of 13th Street at milepost 76.0 and the southbound I-5 on-ramp at Main Street/State Route 6 (Exit 77) will be closed. From 7 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 15 until 11 a.m., Sunday, Jan. 16: Crews will fully close southbound I-5 and detour all travelers to use the Harrison Avenue (Exit 82) off- and on-ramps to detour around the closure.

During the overnight closures, travelers should slow down through the work zone, watch for crews, and expect delays. This work is weather dependent and may be rescheduled.

