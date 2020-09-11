PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The southbound lanes of I-5 are shut down Friday morning after a pedestrian was struck on the Interstate Bridge, according to Portland police.
At around 7:51 a.m., officers responded to a report of a pedestrian struck at the mid-span of the Interstate Bridge.
The pedestrian's current condition is not known at this time.
Police said I-5 south is shut down from the bridge to the Expo Center. Traffic is being diverted to Jantzen Beach.
WSDOT said southbound travelers will be rerouted to State Route 14 and on to I-205 southbound.
Drivers should avoid the area or expect delays.
No further information about the crash has been released at this time.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.