I-84 back open after closure; drivers still run into issues leaving

TROUTDALE, OR (KPTV) – Eastbound Interstate 84 in Troutdale reopened Sunday after shutting down due to the storm.
Truckers are running into multiple problems on top of the weather. Many are fenced inside the parking lot of the truck stop in Troutdale and can't get out, plus the wind makes for dangerous driving conditions for big rigs.
Mashal Stephenson, a Canadian truck driver, has been trying to get back to Canada for several days but said safety always comes first.
"It's open, but I'm empty and with these high winds, it will just blow me off the road," Stephenson said. "I'm not going to damage a truck now or take someone's life. I'm just not going to do it," he said.
Rob Mantell is trying to get to Salt Lake City, Utah and is ready to go, but he can't get out of the parking lot.
"The guy down there in the blue kind of gave up on his parking job, and the two FedEx trucks kind of got in the way," Mantell explained. "And then this guy showed up yesterday afternoon and parked it."
The Oregon Department of Transportation said crews were out all night to make sure the road could reopen Sunday.
The closure made things challenging for Caroline Lipps, the Thunder Island Brewery owner in Cascade Locks. She has employees who live in Portland and around the Gorge.
"I ended up coming in yesterday to serve tables with another local guy. And then we have another local guy who cooked, so there was just three of us working the restaurant, and it ended up being busy but was a lot of fun. Luckily we had people in town who could come in," Lipps said.
She's relieved to be back open with indoor dining for the first time since October.
"People skied in, snowshoed in and we're really grateful to have a lot of support," she said.
