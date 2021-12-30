I-84 closed between Pendleton and La Grande due to high winds, white-out conditions

PENDLETON, Ore. (KPTV) - Interstate 84 is closed Thursday morning between Pendleton and La Grande due to dangerous weather conditions.
The Oregon Department of Transportation said both eastbound and westbound lanes of the interstate are closed due to high winds, blowing snow and white-out conditions in some areas. ODOT crews have reported visibility is down to zero with multiple spun out trucks.
The westbound lanes are also closed to trucks at Exit 374 in Ontario due to limited commercial vehicle parking areas in Baker City and La Grande.
Highway 245 and Highway 204 (Tollgate Highway) are also closed.
Eastern Oregon roadways presenting challenges this morning. OR 204 (Tollgate Hwy) is closed due to crash and low visibility. Avoid travel if possible. OR 245 is closed to through traffic. Crews are working to plow and sand/de-ice after up to 12 inches of new snow in spots.— OregonDOT (@OregonDOT) December 30, 2021
For updates on road closures and conditions, visit tripcheck.com or call 511/800-977-6368.