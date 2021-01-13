TROUTDALE, OR (KPTV) – The eastbound lanes of Interstate 84 are closed at exit 17 at Troutdale after an early morning landslide.
The Oregon Department of Transportation announced the closure just after 3:30 a.m., but the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said the landslide was reported just after midnight.
The landslide is blocking the eastbound lanes at milepost 36.
Crews have responded to the scene to clear the interstate and prevent future slide threats.
ODOT did not provide an expected reopening time for the eastbound lanes but called the closure “lengthy.” While cleanup is happening, drivers are told to use an alternate route.
Frontage Road is also impacted – it is closed at Ainsworth Sate Park.
The westbound lanes of I-84 are not affected by the landslide closure.
MCSO and Oregon State Police have responded to the scene as well, to see if anyone was caught in the landslide debris. It is currently unknown if there are any victims who became trapped, MCSO said.
According to the sheriff’s office, it is not clear how wide the debris flow is from the landslide, but deputies are estimating that it is several feet deep in some spots.
Just before 5:30 a.m., the National Weather Service Portland issued a flash flood warning for Dodson, near the area of the landslide. Residents of Dodson are told to immediately evacuate.
Flash Flood Warning including Multnomah County, OR, Skamania County, WA until 11:15 AM PST pic.twitter.com/RukAG5XAAc— NWS Portland (@NWSPortland) January 13, 2021
MCSO said active landslides are making it difficult for responders to safely access the community. Dodson residents should leave by traveling east and everyone else is asked to avoid the area.
The sheriff's office said the Red Cross has rooms available for Dodson evacuees at the Best Western in Hood River, located at 1108 East Marina Way.
Just after 7 a.m., MCSO said one Dodson area resident was unaccounted for. MCSO stated it's believed the vehicle they were driving in was swept away by the debris flow. Firefighters couldn't locate any heat sources using thermal-imaging cameras and it remains too dangerous for a physical search.
