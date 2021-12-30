PENDLETON, Ore. (KPTV) - Interstate 84 was closed for several hours Thursday morning between Pendleton and La Grande due to dangerous weather conditions.
Just after 6 a.m., the Oregon Department of Transportation said both eastbound and westbound lanes of the interstate were closed due to high winds, blowing snow and white-out conditions in some areas. ODOT crews reported visibility was down to zero with multiple spun out trucks.
The westbound lanes were also closed to trucks at Exit 374 in Ontario due to limited commercial vehicle parking areas in Baker City and La Grande.
Interstate 84 and Highway 245, which was also closed early Thursday morning, both reopened at around 10:15 a.m., ODOT said.
Highway 204 (Tollgate Highway) remains closed due to severe winter conditions.
Eastern Oregon roadways presenting challenges this morning. OR 204 (Tollgate Hwy) is closed due to crash and low visibility. Avoid travel if possible. OR 245 is closed to through traffic. Crews are working to plow and sand/de-ice after up to 12 inches of new snow in spots.— OregonDOT (@OregonDOT) December 30, 2021
For updates on road closures and conditions, visit tripcheck.com or call 511/800-977-6368.