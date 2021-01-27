PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The man accused of confronting Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler outside a southwest Portland restaurant on Sunday tried to get footage and Wheeler’s receipt from the business, according to the police report of the incident.
Wheeler pepper sprayed a man after he said the stranger followed him to his car after leaving the Hillsdale McMenamins Brewery and Public House.
Wheeler reported to police that the man confronted him, to claim the mayor hadn’t worn a mask while at the restaurant.
The police report says the mayor told the man under COVID-19 regulations, people are allowed to take off their face mask for eating and drinking.
The man reportedly videotaped the mayor and followed the mayor to his car, not wearing a face mask.
The report states Wheeler told the man to back off as the man allegedly got within a foot or two of the mayor's face before Wheeler used pepper spray on him.
Former Portland Mayor Sam Adams was with Wheeler during the incident. Adams confirmed Wheeler’s experience to police as a witness.
The man who confronted Wheeler was identified in the police report as Cary Cadonau.
Cadonau is a member of the family that owns Alpenrose Dairy.
According to the police report, an officer called Cadonau for a statement.
He told the officer that he was “hesitant” to discuss the interaction with Wheeler since he is an attorney.
Cadonau stated he believed Wheeler should be held “accountable” and that he had recorded the mayor.
The officer asked Cadonau to expand on what accountability he wanted to see from Wheeler, and he did not elaborate. Police learned from the restaurant that Cadonau had asked for footage and Wheeler’s receipt from Sunday night.
When asked why he wanted those things, Cadonau told the officer he wanted the receipt to see how much alcohol Wheeler had ordered.
According to the police report, the officer “asked him multiple times if he wanted to talk about the incident, share his video footage, or provide his side of the story but he respectfully declined to say anymore.”
At 6:00 p.m. Cadonau released the following statement:
“I am remorseful for my decision to confront Mayor Wheeler on Sunday, Jan. 24, and I am sorry that he felt the need to use pepper spray.
I cherish Portland and our local community and recognize that Mayor Wheeler has a very difficult job.
I have contacted Mayor Wheeler’s office to request an opportunity to amicably resolve this matter.
I would also like to apologize to my law partners for my conduct.”
(8) comments
Send satellite truck to Alpenrose. Stat ! Take poic of Mayor ted with "white mustach' Got milk?
So Teargass Teddy can pepper spray people he doesn’t like but the Police can’t use that and similar methods to stop violent and destructive rioters? .... oh I forgot .. with the Democrats it’s do as I say not as I do ... or to put in simpler terms.. the elite of the party are not to be questioned
So has the law been changed so we can pepper spray people if they get within two feet of us without a mask? You'd think with Wheeler's sympathies he'd feel that it is his duty to retreat.
Charlie Chan asks ," Why Mayor and Adams fellow drink, celebrate, and draw attention while Rome burn?"
How dare this citizen question comrade wheeler.
We need to see this whole situation reenacted by the cast of Portlandia!
Ted will be packing rubber bullets next time.
Restaurants closed for us...but open for others?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.