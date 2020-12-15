PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The COVID-19 vaccine has finally arrived in Oregon and it’s almost go-time.
“I’m calling it the ‘Fauci ouchie,’ in honor of Dr. Fauci,” said Portland family medicine physician, Dr. Robyn Liu.
It’s a tongue-in-cheek nickname for the COVID-19 vaccine, that Liu, who is employed by Kaiser Permanente, borrowed from Jimmy Fallon. But the excitement is all hers.
Dr. Liu found out she’ll be getting the vaccine on Friday.
“I am so excited about it. As a doctor, as a mom, as a member of the community, it means the world,” Liu said Monday.
She picked the date so she could have the weekend to recover if getting the shot leaves her feeling crummy afterward. Liu said she wants to stress that it’s perfectly normal and safe for some to feel a bit sick after getting a vaccine.
“It might not make them feel very good for the day or so after they get it,” Liu said. “They might get achy they might get a little bit of fever.”
Liu told FOX 12 she was a bit surprised by how early she is in Kaiser’s distribution plan, considering she practices in a clinical setting, but Liu said it also makes sense: she’s on backup duty for hospital work if Kaiser becomes overwhelmed with COVID patients.
Liu said signing up for the vaccine felt like a weight lifted off.
“Until I got that email, I didn’t realize how much tension I’d been holding onto about the exposures I may encounter each week,” Liu said.
“My family has been living on pretty strict lockdown since the middle of March and the reason is me,” Liu added, explaining that her job leaves her at high-risk of contracting the virus.
However, Liu said she knows the first dose is still far from a finish line. She’ll have to get a second dose of the vaccine in January and masks and social distancing will still be important afterward.
“We don’t really know if it’s going to fully protect me from the risk of transmitting the virus,” Liu said.
It is caution moving forward, but for Liu the momentum is there and that’s enough.
“It does feel like, finally, there is progress, there’s something happening from the monotony and the dread that’s been overlaying each day for the last nine months,” Liu said.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
