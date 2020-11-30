SALEM, OR (KPTV) - A Salem Health nurse is on administrative leave after posting a controversial TikTok downplaying the seriousness COVID-19 precautions.
Cara, a family member of a recent Salem Health patient, said she's shocked any nurse would make light of a global pandemic.
“At first when I saw it I was like, 'I can’t believe a nurse would do that, how ridiculous,'" Cara said.
Then, Cara realized the nurse works at Salem Health where her 83-year-old grandmother was receiving cancer treatment last month. She said she doesn't know if the nurse worked with her grandmother, but she said the thought alone is scary.
“The pandemic was always a concern, like, ‘oh what if she catches COVID because she’s having to go to this hospital multiple days a week for these treatments?’ But the thought it could’ve come from someone who was supposed to be taking care of her was just like, 'wow ok, thanks,'" Cara said.
In the TikTok, the nurse in question is wearing scrubs with a stethoscope around her neck in what looks to be a break room. The caption over the video reads "when my coworkers find out I still travel, don't wear a mask when I am out and let my kids have play dates".
Salem Health put out a statement on Facebook Saturday addressing the TikTok, saying the nurse "displayed cavalier disregard for the seriousness of this pandemic". The post goes on to say the nurse is on administrative leave pending an investigation.
Cara said she's happy they're taking action, but wishes they'd do more.
“I would actually prefer she be removed permanently. It’s bad enough we have people going around day-to-day not really taking this seriously and not caring, but to me, this seems levels worse when it’s someone who should be actually educated on bare minimum virology and immunology," Cara said.
FOX 12 went to the nurse's house Saturday night to ask her for an interview, but she declined to comment.
