SALEM, OR (KPTV) - Out of work Oregonians are growing frustrated with the state's unemployment benefits system.
Many laid-off workers say they can't even get their application for benefits processed.
Anika Walter, for instance, has been unemployed since March 18. She went online to file her claim and was told the state was unable to process the claim online, with the site instructing her to try to file by phone.
Although she's tried several times, she hasn't been able to get anywhere.
"Most often, my call was just dropped," Walter said. "The line would just go dead. And I never got through to anybody once."
Coleen McIntyre, meanwhile, managed to file her claim online on March 15, but hasn't heard anything since, and also hasn't had any luck following up with phone calls.
"I can’t get through," McIntyre said. "Nobody that I have met yet has been able to get anything other than a busy signal from the unemployment office."
According to the Oregon State Employment Department, the state received almost 270,000 new claims for unemployment benefits over the course of just three weeks.
Although call volumes to contact centers have steadily decreased since March 15, call wait times have skyrocketed, with an average wait time currently of more than 100 minutes.
In a recent statement, the agency said it has expanded hours for contact centers and increased staffing to try to handle the influx of claims.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.