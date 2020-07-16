VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - Vancouver police are looking for a man they say kicked and beat a woman in Vancouver on Wednesday morning.
The woman said he was exercising too close to her on the running track near Clark College, so she asked him to put on a mask. The woman doesn’t want to be identified because she fears for her safety.
“He started being rude and stuff,” she said. “He was flipping me off and grabbing himself.”
She says it was clear he wasn’t taking her request seriously, so she tried to avoid him and the woman he was with.
But then, she says the man started to become more angry and confrontational, and that’s when she headed back to her truck and dialed 911. When she got there, she realized he had followed her.
“I got scared and I grabbed my mace, and I was really shaky and I tried to spray it and it kinda got some in his eyes," she said. "And then he started coming towards me, he grabbed me, and he started full fist punching me and kicking me down to the ground. I could have been killed.”
She says she was curled up in a ball, telling him to stop. Then, she says, he took off with a woman before police could get there.
“I don’t want them to be able to ever do that, the man, to ever be able to do that to another woman," she said. "It’s just horrifying. I don’t understand,."
The woman was taken to the hospital. She says she has a fractured bone in her arm and she’s still in a lot of pain.
If you know who either the man or woman in the pictures provided to FOX 12 are, call the Vancouver Police Department. Police say they left together in a black SUV.
