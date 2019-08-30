PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A Portland food cart owner says he is frustrated.
Saied Samaiel said several nights this past week someone has been plugging in dozens of e-scooters into his foot cart to charge.
Samaiel said it has been happening between the hours of midnight and 4 a.m., well after he has gone home for the night.
“I couldn’t believe it until I saw the pictures,” Samaiel said.
Photo’s take on one of the nights show the at least 10 e-scooters plugged into his cart.
“What they did, they came here with the ladder, they plugged their chargers here and over there,” Samaiel said as he showed FOX 12 where the scooters were.
“The scooters were lined up all the way down the street for four or five hours every night charging the scooters,” Samaiel said.
He is concerned about not only the electricity that he pays for being taken but also overloading the breakers in his cart. His worry is they may flip causing an even bigger problem.
“Even though this power could be shut down because it overloads and I lose all my food, because how would I know. I would come in the morning and my power would be shut off, how would I know that,” Samaiel said.
He said he has made changes and can turn the outlets off on the outside of his food cart hoping that will be a deterrent.
FOX 12 spoke with someone from Lime Scooters who said they do not endorse this kind of activity and it does not fit into the guidelines for those tasked with charging the scooters each night.
