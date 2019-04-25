VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - The stranger who jumped into the Columbia River Wednesday night at Marine Park in Vancouver to save a teen is retelling those terrifying moments.
Eric Hailey tells FOX 12 there were only seconds to act, and once he did, he says he didn’t know if he would be able to stand the cold temperatures until Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office River Patrol deputies arrived.
“You can’t even breathe, really,” he said. “Right away, you just lose your breath.”
It only took seconds before everything changed for Eric Hailey, Jahtasia Walls, and their one-year-old daughter, Liliana.
“We hear, ‘Help! Help! Help!’” Walls told FOX 12.
The caregiver for a set of 15-year-old twin boys was screaming. One of the boys had jumped in the river, and was struggling in the strong current.
Eric’s instincts kicked in, and he says he ran down the dock and into the river after the boy.
“He was already like 100 feet by the time I got to him,” Hailey said.
Hailey reached the 15-year-old, and for about 20 minutes, both of them had to fight the chill of the water, and a current so determined to carry them downriver.
“I looked up to the sky and I knew God had me because I was losing it. I couldn’t breathe. I started choking on some water, and I got this second wind and just kept going,” Hailey told FOX 12. “He asked, ‘Are we dying?’ And then he asked me, when we got onto the boat, if we were dead. And I said, ‘No dude, we’re safe. We’re going back.’”
Hailey says it’s his baby, Liliana, that kept him going.
“Something made me keep pushing through and I really think it was her, and God, on my side to help me,” Hailey said.
The twins’ caregiver told FOX 12 that because of Hailey’s actions, they’ve gone from strangers to family.
#ONLYON12: The stranger who jumped in the Columbia River last night to save a teen is retelling those terrifying moments.There were only seconds to act.Once he did, he says he didn't know if he would be able to stand the cold temperatures until help got there.@fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/Ivaxo4vUMW— Brenna Kelly (@BrennaKellyNews) April 26, 2019
