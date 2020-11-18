PORTLAND, OR (KPTV)- Oregon Health Authority reported Wednesday that there are now 406 Oregonians hospitalized with COVID-19, the highest number seen since the beginning of the pandemic.
Right now, there are only 127 ISU beds open in the entire state.
One COVID-19 long hauler, Chelsea Alionar, said we wouldn't be seeing these increasing case numbers and hospitalizations if people just wore their masks and limited their social footprint.
It's been 254 days since Alionar was diagnosed with COVID-19, and she's still suffering mentally and physically. She's still symptomatic.
"There hasn't been a day in the last 254 days that I haven't shed tears because I don't know why we're still talking about this," Alionar said. "Headache was my very first COVID symptom, and that stuck with me. I have GI issues, nausea and vomiting, blurry vision."
As daily case counts continue to break the 1,000 mark and Oregon continues to set records, Alionar said she can't help but feel angry that there are still people who won't wear their masks and avoid social gatherings.
"When I see these things every day, I yell at the TV like I'm watching a football game or something. I am so livid that we cannot get our shoot together," Alionar said. "I don't get why people are so reluctant to save somebody else's life."
Now that we're a week out from Thanksgiving, she's urging people to consider this before gathering with their families next week.
"What about next Thanksgiving? What about next Christmas? Do you want the person who should be sitting to your left or to your right to be with you next year?" Alionar asked.
