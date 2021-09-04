'I don’t know what can be done anymore': Shooting adds to recent string in Gresham neighborhood

GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) – Gresham police said one person went to the hospital after being shot on Saturday morning at Northeast 178th and Northeast Sacramento Street.

Police said just after 7 a.m. on Saturday, they responded to the My Place hotel. It’s unclear if the shooter or the victim had any connection with this hotel or any of the others in this area.

Hours after the shooting, detectives were studying the bullet casings. There were at least 12 evidence markers, suggesting that many rounds were fired.

The victim was driven or drove to Providence Milwaukie hospital. They were then transferred to a trauma hospital.

Those who live in these extended stay hotels say they’re not surprised; rather they’re grief stricken.

“It breaks my heart but I don’t know what can be done anymore,” neighbor Jessica Finley said. “Police can’t really police the streets anymore. People are running around just being crazy.”

FOX 12 talked to several neighbors here who say things have gone from bad to worse in a brief amount of time.

“People are doing whatever they want,” Finley said. “Running around, doing drugs, shoot guns. No care of anything in the world because they know that nothing is going to happen to them.”

Both Gresham and Portland have seen a huge spike in shootings this year. More and more, gunfire is the soundscape of these two cities.

“You wonder if it’s the air or you should get on the ground,” neighbor Michael Kay said.