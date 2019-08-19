BORING, OR (KPTV) – FOX 12’s Most Wanted shot out the windows of a woman’s car in the Sandy area.
The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office says it happened near Southeast Wildcat Mountain Drive and Brian Ranch Road on Saturday night – and that whoever did it took off.
Now the woman says she can’t afford to fix the car and she’s stuck at home in Boring.
Diane Walters says she was picking huckleberries this weekend near Sandy when she walked back to her car and found it riddled with bullet holes.
Walters loves picking huckleberries.
“Done it ever since I was a little kid,” she said.
It’s one of her favorite things to do and she was at one of her favorite spots to do it Saturday night.
But after she’d finished up, she walked back to her car only to find windows shattered and glass everywhere.
“They shot through this side… and there’s the two in the front here,” said Walters. “Anyway, this is what my car looks like now.”
She says she was up Wildcat Mountain Drive near Sandy, which is a popular spot for shooting practice and she heard people shooting that evening. Walters says she even heard glass break but didn’t think much of it.
Walters says thankfully she had her dog with her and started calling for him on her way back to the car, which seemed to scare off the shooters.
She told the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office she saw two young men speed off. Both were white and in their early 20s. The sheriff’s office says one left in a dark silver car and the other got in a white truck.
“I just don’t understand people. I just don’t understand why anybody would do that. They had such nice vehicles and you can look at mine and you can see I don’t have a lot of money. I don’t understand it, you know,” Walters said. “I don’t even understand the mentality of that.”
Now she says the worst part is she can’t leave the house and she can’t afford to replace all this.
“Yeah, we can’t fix it, you know, it’s every window. It’s ridiculous,” said Walters. “I need to get out in the woods, I’m that kind of person, I need to get out and do things and huckleberry pick and mushroom pick and go look for pretty rocks, you know, that’s the kind of person I am and I’m just stuck here.”
She says she just hopes she can figure out a way to replace the car and wants whoever did this to somehow be caught.
Walters says she now plans to post some warning signs in that area so that this doesn’t happen to anyone else.
