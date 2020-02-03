PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A woman says she was shot while waiting for her food in the drive-thru line at Taco Bell on Northeast Weidler Street in Portland.
Police say this happened around 2 a.m. Sunday, and they believe she was likely not the intended victim.
Nicole, who doesn’t want to be identified further for fear of retaliation, says she heard what sounded like gunshots, but had no idea she was in the line of fire until she felt blood dripping down her back.
“It just happened in a split second,” Nicole said. “I felt like I was very stiff for a second, and I just realized I was shot.”
Nicole tells FOX 12 she was able to quickly drive herself to the hospital.
“[The bullet] was two centimeters away from hitting my spine. That’s what they told me,” Nicole said. “I just thought…I don’t want to be paralyzed or die, you know.”
GRAPHIC WARNING: Nicole (who doesn’t want to be identified further) says she was waiting in the drive thru line at @tacobell in NE Portland when she heard gunfire, then realized she had been shot. Police do not believe she was the intended victim. Her story at 5 on @fox12oregon. pic.twitter.com/hwrrPHtPth— Brenna Kelly (@BrennaKellyNews) February 3, 2020
Nicole used to live in the area and moved away about a year ago because of the crime. She wants people to know that you can never be too careful.
“There’s just a lot of evil out there,” she said. “I was just a bystander sitting there, waiting for my food and it happened. So, it could happen to really anybody.”
Portland police are still investigating exactly where the shooter was. They ask you to give them a call if you know any information.
If you'd like to help Nicole with her medical bills, her partner has created a GoFundMe.
