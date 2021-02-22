'I don’t want to go to the shelter': 9th day in the dark for Salem woman struggling with asthma

SALEM, OR (KPTV) - A family in southeast Salem has been without power for nine days. They’re one of only a couple dozen customers in their neighborhood still in the dark.
One side of the street has power, while the Jory family’s side does not.
Cristina Jory says she and her husband are desperate for power.
At night, she says there is light all around them. They feel like they were forgotten by Portland General Electric crews who’ve brought energy to nearby homes.
“We just sit there inside and wait. When is the next time that we have to fill the gas? My feet hurt because of the cold,” said Jory, who runs a few things with a generator. “It’s very frustrating. They cannot just say, ‘We are working hard. 24/7.’ 24/7?! Bring your crew here so we can see that your crew is working! We don’t see a crew. They should go around here at night so they will know.”
Jory says most of her neighbors without power have left — they couldn’t take it. Three doors down, she says, a neighbor was taken to the hospital for carbon monoxide poisoning.
Meanwhile, Jory suffers from asthma, needing a nebulizer machine every few hours to help treat it. She can’t leave.
“I don’t have relatives here that I can go to. I don’t want to go to the shelter because they’re telling me to go to the shelter. No! I’m not going to compromise myself especially with my bronchitis. I don’t want to have COVID,” she said. “I don’t know, it’s to the time that I might just pass out and die, and I don’t know who will be held accountable with this.”
PGE CEO Maria Pope said in a Monday afternoon media briefing that crews are in the final two stages of power restoration. At this point, repairs only bring back power to about ten customers at a time.
FOX 12 asked about the Jory family's situation, and Quintin Gaddis, PGE’s senior manager of substation operations, says this issue of just a few customers here and there without power is common in this stage.
The way they prioritize the work that's left starts with the most customers they can restore with one repair, the quickest, to the least amount.
