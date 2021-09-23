"I don't have any regrets:" Newberg educator who wore blackface to work explains why

NEWBERG, Ore. (KPTV) - For the first time we’re hearing from the Newberg school district employee who showed up to work in blackface on Friday.
She’s now on administrative leave.
Lauren Pefferle interviewed with The Lars Larson Show Thursday afternoon and said point-blank she has no regrets about what she did.
"I thought I feel segregated, I feel segregated because I am unvaccinated. Something is wrong here," she said in the interview.
The Newberg special education assistant said she was reacting to being subjected to different rules at work since she’s unvaccinated, like working 6 feet away from her students, so she said she colored her face and hands to represent Rosa Parks in protest.
"I did put on some darker color on my skin part that showed and I was going about my morning duties, and as there was opportunity to talk with the staff, I would say something or sometimes other staff would say to me, oh you look beautiful, and I would say oh I'm representing Rosa Parks today regarding segregation," she said.
In the interview she explained she doesn’t think there was anything wrong with what she did.
"I never once thought of the word blackface because I honestly don’t even know that term. I don’t know what people mean by that, I don’t use that language," Pefferle said.
Her actions disturbed many people in a community already dealing with controversy surrounding race.
"I didn’t really know what to expect with it, I just felt a conviction inside of me to do it this way because we’re not being heard so we need to be seen," she said.
When Lars Larson asked in retrospect if it was a good idea to go about it this way, she said she doesn't have any regrets.
In a press conference Monday, the Newberg district superintendent called Pefferle’s actions unacceptable, saying he was horrified, angry and ashamed this happened.
We’ve also spoken with Newberg parents and people who live in the community who were outraged to learn that an educator did this.
