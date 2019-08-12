HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) – Two years ago, Isidro Andrade Tafolla, a Washington County employee, was walking out of the county courthouse with his wife when he was stopped, detained and questioned by a group of ICE agents.
Andrade, who is a U.S. citizen, said the agents told him they suspected he was in the country illegally.
Andrade rallied in front of the courthouse Monday afternoon with dozens of other people and said he is shocked and appalled that he had to be a part of that situation.
“Two years ago, I didn’t worry about ICE,” Andrade said. “I thought the law enforcement officers were professionals and that they would act professionally.”
The gathering Monday comes after the American Civil Liberties Union announced Monday it would help Caitlin Mitchell, Andrade’s attorney, file a tort claim against the Department of Homeland Security in federal court. The claim asks for damages of $100,000 based on the emotional hardship Andrade says he suffered at the hands of ICE agents.
“There’s no words, no words to describe it,” Andrade said. “Just being a U.S. citizen, I thought I would never have to face such a thing. I just feel betrayed.”
The Department of Homeland Security will have six months to review the claim and either respond or not respond; if there is no response after that six months, the claim could become a federal lawsuit. The agency could also settle outside of court.
Before announcing the court filing Monday, supporters marched and rallied in front of the courthouse, calling for an end to ICE arrests in Oregon, joining voices with Andrade’s attorney and the ACLU.
For Andrade, he says it’s all about the apology he never got, and knowing that, even if he’s not doing anything wrong, he could be a target.
“It opened my eyes,” Andrade said. “It has created a sense of insecurity now.”
The ACLU and other organizations have requested that the Oregon Supreme Court Chief Justice issue an order demanding that ICE no longer arrest people in or around courthouses without a judicial warrant. Currently, they don’t have to show a warrant. The chief justice has not responded to that request, which was made in December.
An ICE spokesperson has defended the agency’s courthouse activities, saying, “It’s not uncommon for our criminal alien targets to utilize multiple aliases and provide authorities with false addresses. Many do not have a stable place of employment. Absent a viable address for a residence or place of employment, a courthouse may afford the most likely opportunity to locate a target and take him or her into custody.”
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.