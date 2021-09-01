CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - All PeaceHealth employees are now required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 after the hospital mandated it for workers, giving them a deadline of Aug. 31. But not all employees agree with the mandate.

The deadline has come and gone, and the vast majority of PeaceHealth workers are vaccinated. It is not known what exactly will happen next to the employees who say they will not be vaccinated, but FOX 12 spoke with some who say for now they've been placed on leave and have to use their work and sick time for that leave.

FOX 12 spoke with Viktoriya Bogdanova, a nurse who worked for PeaceHealth for 10 years. She quit this summer after a different mandate went into effect requiring unvaccinated health care workers to wear N95 masks.

"I feel betrayed that's what I feel. When they put out the mandate for nurses to wear - unvaccinated to wear N95, I felt like it was very discriminatory against me and everybody else," Bogdanova said. "For me specifically, I got COVID from work, I put my life on the line for this year and a half. I've never been afraid to come to work."

She says it was clear the vaccine mandate was coming and that the mandate denies her and health care workers their freedom of choice. She also says she is more afraid of the vaccine then getting COVID again. She doesn't believe all the data she is hearing from health officials, saying she has seen vaccinated people on ventilators and vaccinated people die.

Health officials say the coronavirus is now mainly a disease of the unvaccinated, and very few people who are vaccinated are getting sick.

Bogdanova says she believes good preventative health care will do more to keep people healthy than the COVID-19 vaccine or any other vaccines.

"When I went into nursing, I had a clear understanding and that was one of my goals is to do preventative medicine. I just don’t believe in vaccines being preventative medicine. I believe in being healthy, like I said eating healthy, taking supplements, practicing good mental health," she said.

As a nurse, Bogdanova says she allows patients to make decisions for themselves all the time, even if she disagrees, and she says she should be allowed to make decisions for her own health care.

FOX 12 reached out to PeaceHealth about their mandate and have not yet heard back. PeaceHealth has previously said it's necessary for all of their employees to be vaccinated to help prevent the spread of the Delta variant. There have been COVID-19 outbreaks at the Vancouver hospital.