‘I feel like I’m part of history': Local dentist becomes certified to vaccinate, ready to help community

WEST LINN, OR (KPTV) - Several community dentists have undergone required training at Oregon Health & Science University’s School of Dentistry in order to administer vaccinations.
Dr. Dana Yip, the local dentist who went viral in April after posting a video to YouTube about how to create a face mask out of men’s underwear, is helping in the COVID-19 fight in a different way, by becoming certified to offer vaccination services to his patients.
“That’s our bread and butter. We’re supposed to be good at giving comfortable injections, so working on the arm isn’t so difficult,” said Dr. Dana Yip, founder of The Kids’ Dentist in West Linn.
Yip, a pediatric dentist, says he's the 100th dentist in the country to have this certification.
“I feel like this is one of the biggest achievements of my life,” said Dr. Yip. “It’s new and it’s so important for society.”
While the approved COVID-19 vaccines aren’t yet authorized for children, Dr. Yip says it’s going to take an army of medical providers to vaccinate the more than 300 million people in the country and he couldn’t wait to help.
“I feel like kind of a soldier. I feel like I’m part of history, that I can contribute to society and us getting back on our feet as a country again,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.