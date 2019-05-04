PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - From Dame over to game three-point-five, it's been a wild past two home games in Rip City. The Blazers and nuggets battled wills for a game-and-a-half of play in the end,
It's Portland holding down the 2-1 series advantage with all of the momentum going forward to Sunday’s game 4.
Now, it's all about loading up on fluids and rest that goes for players, fans and broadcasters alike.
“When you say four overtimes, people in this town and probably across the NBA are going to know exactly what you are talking about,” blazer radio broadcaster Travis Demers said.
It was all good in the Blazers' neighborhood and another one for the rip city time capsule.
“I felt like it wasn't going to end, I didn't want it to end,” Demers said.
Demers was on the Blazer Radio Network Broadcast for the four-overtime classic that lasted well over three hours.
“It was one of those games that felt like it was never going to end but in the best possible way,” he said.
“Tying the record, we hadn't seen that in 66 years. I kind of wanted to see the record be broken. Once you're there, let's keep going for the long haul. Let's make this the longest game in NBA history,” he added.
Demers is amused, amazed and astonished to fill the air in place of the iconic blazer play-by-play voice of Brian Wheeler as Wheels is on medical leave for the postseason.
“…He's a special guy and a special talent. Everybody misses him and wants to see him back, myself included,” he said.
What's next? Prepare to be bemused, befuddled and bewildered.
“I don't know what you can finish it up with. What's coming next. But with the fact that the blazers haven't been to the western conference finals in almost two decades, I think that would be a pretty good next step for this team,” Demers said.
Sunday's game four is at 4 p.m. Then it's back to Denver for game 5 on Tuesday.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.