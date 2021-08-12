'I got my numbers': McMinnville man hits $5.8M Megabucks jackpot

MCMINNVILLE, OR (KPTV) - A McMinnville man recently won more than $5 million after matching all six numbers playing Oregon's Game Megabucks.

The Oregon Lottery says Richard Krohn is a longtime play who buys a ticket for each Megabucks drawing, however the week he won, he had forgotten to get a ticket.

"Over the weekend I had forgotten to get the Saturday ticket, and we were driving by the 7-Eleven near Linfield [College] and we stopped to get one," he said. "I’m glad I did!"

Krohn matched all numbers needed to win the $5.8 million jackpot on July 26. He says he has been playing the same numbers for about a year and they're a combination of birthdays and anniversaries.

"I looked at the numbers and then looked again. I have the Lottery app, so I scanned the ticket and the screen blew up with stars and balloons!” He then woke up his wife, shouting, "You have to get up! I got my numbers! I got all of them!"

Krohn then took his winning ticket to the Oregon Lottery headquarters for safe keeping. The Oregon Lottery says it will securely hold onto a winning ticket up to 60 days while winners determine how they want to claim their prize. After two weeks of thinking, Krohn decided to take the prize as a 30-year annuity, to be paid annually, according to the Oregon Lottery. The couple is still planning on what to do with the prize money.

"My wife said she is flying first class from now on, that’s really the only thing we have decided on," Krohn said.

The last reported Megabucks jackpot winner was Melvin Date, from Hillsboro. Date won $3.9 million and split the prize with his son.