UMATILLA COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – It will likely be weeks before some people will get back in the homes in northeastern Oregon. Many roads are washed out and crews from across the state, as far as Grants Pass and Lincoln County, are working hard to fix them.
FOX 12 on Tuesday visited Bingham Road, one of the hardest hit areas after fast-rising flood waters forced evacuations, and spoke with Umatilla County Commissioner John Shafer.
“All this mud that is down here,” Shafer said. “I can’t imagine what these people are going to have to do to clean that up.”
We just went up Bingham Rd outside of Pendleton with Umatilla County Commissioner John Shafer to see the damage. It’s impressive to see the massive trees and debris everywhere. Crews are working hard in the clean up effort. #ORWx pic.twitter.com/fVvX5TQkih— John Hendricks (@JohnKPTV) February 11, 2020
Shafer grew up in Umatilla County and led FOX 12 crews past road closures to see the damage firsthand.
“We had a pretty bad flood in 1996 to the day, by the way, to the flood we had this year, literally to the day, and that was nothing compared to this,” Shafer said.
Shafer says seeing the widespread damage is depressing.
“It is shocking the amount of damage Mother Nature can do and has done,” Shafer said. “I have lived here my whole life and I have never seen anywhere near this kind of devastation.”
According to officials, damage throughout the county will likely be tallied in the millions.
“You know, we have that one bridge, Thorn Hollow, I don’t know when that will be replaced, and we are looking at just that one bridge estimated price tag, five million dollars,” Shafer said.
Like the repairs and clean up, it could take weeks before any official tally is available.
Despite the damage, Shafer says he is proud of his community.
“I literally cannot be more proud of our county folks, they have worked so hard for this, for the people in their communities,” Shafer said.
Umatilla County is asking people who have damage to report it on their website.
The reports must be received by Thursday at 12 p.m. The information will help determine if federal assistance will be granted.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.