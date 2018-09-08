CAMAS, WA (KPTV) - Hidden dangers are surfacing along the Columbia River, as water levels run low. Near the Port of Camas-Washougal, there have been several boating accidents, just this week.
While, it’s not unusual for Columbia River water levels to run low in September, one local said, "It's probably a good two to three feet lower than it usually is this time of year.”
That fisherman told FOX 12, boaters who stray away from channel markers that guide them to deeper water, can run into sand bars and other dangers. But, he said, some spots are worse than others.
"Right below steamboat landing there is some pretty good rock bars where it will go from twelve feet, to all of a sudden you're at two feet."
Just last week two boats collided on the Columbia, near the Camas Slough Bridge, killing 41-year-old Natalia Zelenko.
Investigators have not said what led to the crash, but they did say impairment was not a factor.
Josh Baird’s been navigating these waters for 20 years, and he said hitting rocks or sand can happen to anyone.
"I hit a sandbar going about 35 miles an hour.”
The impact broke his propeller, but he said he was lucky no one on-board was hurt.
"I've had friends that have broken their whole windshield and got cuts on their face from going through the windshield,” Baird said.
Walter Guetter, owner of nearby Riverside Marine Service, told us he’s had a busy few weeks repairing broken props and damaged motors, while tides have been low.
"As they do go through shallow water, they're going to start sucking up sand and it's going to go into the engine.”
But, according to Guetter, the costliest mistake boaters make is when they beach their vessels. He said he has seen that happen a lot to campers spending the night along the Columbia.
"If they put their boat on the beach and the water drops overnight. Now they have a boat that's stuck on the beach,” Guetter said. "If it's a pretty big boat and it's beached it would take a crane to lift it. And that would cost thousands."
Guetter’s advice for those looking to camp on of the islands in the river, is to anchor your boat farther offshore, to avoid getting stranded.
He also recommends checking the tide tables The Port of Camas-Washougal provides each day, before you hit the water.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
