PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The 32nd annual Waterfront Blues Festival is underway as gates opened at 11 a.m. Thursday morning.
There are 100 acts this year on four different stages.
The headliner on Thursday is Robert Cray.
He comes on right before the fireworks at 10 p.m.
And of course, there will be plenty to eat for the 80 to 100 thousand people expected to attend the four-day festival.
For some it will be their first waterfront blues festival while others come every year for the truly American music
"That's the big draw. It's almost like a fraternity and sorority. We see the same people in the audience every year. And it's just a good time,” Karen Waggoner said.
“I just love the vibe of it the groove…everyone getting along. It's always good dancing times too,” Kenny Young from Fresno said.
A barge full of fireworks will be positioned near the waterfront.
The show will have more than 500 fireworks.
