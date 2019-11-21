COLUMBIA CITY, OR (KPTV) - A Columbia City woman is agonizing over what to do after police said her cat was shot with a pellet gun.
Tuesday morning, Tabatha Barry saw her cat Chester sunbathing in the front yard at their home in Columbia City.
Within ten minutes she went to check on him.
“I open the front door and saw him pulling with his front legs, his body up the steps to the front door and dragging his back legs completely muddy. I just instantly grabbed him, put him inside. I had blood on my hands,” Barry said.
Barry didn't know what had happened to Chester, but she knew it wasn't good and rushed him to Midway Veterinary Hospital.
“She came in and told me that he had been shot and showed me the bullet in his spine on an X-ray. I don't know, it's like disbelief hits you that that would happen, I thought of a lot of things happening that was not one of them that would even cross my mind,” Barry said.
She said Chester was hit by a pellet gun.
Columbia City police are actively investigating this case.
So far there are no leads, but a neighbor did tell police they saw a woman dump the cat from a cardboard box in front of Barry’s home.
Barry said Chester’s prognosis is unclear and it’s touch and go right now.
“It's still unknown because we can't remove the bullet, we can't take the risk. We also don't want to just jump to putting him down,” Barry said.
She said Chester is on pain medication and he might only be able to use three legs for the rest of his life.
She can't understand why anyone would do this.
“I just want to know why, what was so bad that you felt the need to shoot an innocent animal,” she said.
Barry said she's keeping in touch with the vet to decide what to do next for Chester.
