PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Oregon Governor Kate Brown recently announced most retail shops can reopen this Friday.
But FOX 12 heard from many store owners in the Portland metro who said they’re confused, frustrated and not sure if that means them.
“We’re going to rearrange the store,” said Pam Coven, Owner of Imelda’s Shoes and Louie’s Shoes for Men. “We’ve bought some Plexiglas, you know, at all points of sales.”
Coven has been hard at work, preparing to reopen her Hawthorne store on Friday.
“We’re dividing up a sitting area where we’re going to shield people from one another,” she said. “We’re going to create a flow within the store.”
Last week, Governor Brown announced standalone furniture stores, art galleries, jewelry shops and boutiques will be allowed to reopen statewide on May 15th, if they can follow updated requirements from the Oregon Health Authority.
The requirements include, limiting the number of customers inside the store, posting clear signs from OHA and all employees wearing face coverings.
“I’m excited, but I’m nervous,” said Coven. “Yes, we need to open in order to generate more revenues, in order to stay open and be a viable business going forward and pay our bills, so I’m encouraged about that.”
“But I would be lying if I didn’t have some apprehension about how, you know, I want to make sure my staff is safe,” she continued. “I want to make sure that my customers feel safe and so we’re thinking it out very thoroughly.”
But not everyone is gearing up to open like Coven.
Some small business owners in the Portland metro have voiced confusion and frustration.
“I’m part of a retail Portland Facebook group and some people were posting you can’t open, and other people were saying you can,” Coven said.
FOX 12 has learned some of the confusion comes from the governor also announcing on the same day that counties must apply to start the reopening process.
Multnomah, Clackamas and Washington Counties have yet to apply to enter phase one, which includes reopening bars, restaurants and salons.
“I keep reading different things,” said Coven.
FOX 12 confirmed with the governor’s office again Tuesday that this is separate from the county application process, meaning most shops can reopen Friday, so long as they follow the latest guidelines from the OHA.
What can’t reopen yet, are shopping malls. They can only open back up, as counties are approved to enter phase one, according to the governor’s office.
