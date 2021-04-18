'I love being part of the team': Warner Pacific basketball honors ‘Sixth Lady’ Lexy

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The senior day they thought may never arrive, finally did at Warner Pacific University on Saturday. The NAIA ‘Champions of Character’ award winners were able to honor their three seniors and ‘Sixth Lady’ Lexy de Los Reyes, who has been part of the Knight's program for the past eight seasons.
"Go Knights, Go! Go Knights, Go! Go Knights, Go Knights, Go, Go, Go!" De Los Reyes said.
The 18-year-old isn't on the stat sheet this season for head coach Matt Gregg's Knights, but the kid has been Warner Pacific’s team MVP.
"I love the girls so very, very, very, very much," De Los Reyes said.
The feeling is mutual.
"She just loves to be included. It is so fun when she feels included because she is like, 'Yes! I love to be here!'" Courtney Jackson, Warner Pacific Univ. Senior said.
"Constant energy giver too. Sometimes we get down, so we hear her scream, and we are like, 'alright, ok, let's go!" Gabby Bruno, Warner Pacific Univ. Senior from Lake Oswego added.
The Knights are finally hooping it up after a year away from the competition.
"We have been through the craziest time of lives together, so it has just really been a blessing," Jackson said. "Lexy is such a light to this team. She gives us a greater purpose to playing."
During home games, De Los Reyes's purpose is to lead the pregame prayer to being the loudest leader from the bench.
"When she comes in, everything goes away. We talk about that all the time," Gregg said. "When you think about what she goes through on a day-to-day basis, with all of the things that she has been through. Twelve brain surgeries, they just found two more tumors. She's got chemotherapy all of the time."
De Los Reyes is blind and has an inoperable brain tumor, and battling cancer since she was 13-months old.
"Hardships come, but quite frankly, some hardships that we think are devastating to us are much less than what other people are dealing with," Bruno said.
Sports unite, the team connects.
"She still stays in touch with some kids off of my 2015 team, which is great," Gregg said.
"I love being part of the team very, very much. It's so special," De Los Reyes said.
"I feel really grateful to have her in my life, so I am just going to make sure I keep her around as long as possible," Bruno said.
"She is coming back. I told her, you can keep coming back for another ten years if you want to," Gregg said. "You are a total inspiration to all of us, so yeah, she is more than welcome to come back year after year, and we will do a senior night for her every single year."
‘Never Ever Give Up’ Sixth Lady Lexy De Los Reyes is a prime example of that and an inspiration to so many.
