KALAMA, OR (KPTV) – A homeowner in Kalama captured video of a cougar wandering through her yard.
Brandy Boyer says she was on the phone with her boyfriend last week when the cat walked by her garage and started clawing it.
She says a similar encounter happened two weeks ago when the cougar followed one of her dogs into the yard. She says she is worried for her safety because she works early in the morning and leaves her home while it is still dark outside.
"This cat's not afraid of people, and it’s scary,” Boyer said. “Honestly, I feel like I’m a prisoner in my own home. I make sure I’m in and everybody's inside before dusk gets here.”
Boyer says they told her to put up lights and make noise to try and scare the animal away, that doesn’t seem to be working.
She says she called the Department of Fish and Wildlife and they brought dogs out to track the cougar but did not turn up anything. They say they plan to go back out this weekend.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.