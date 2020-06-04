PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – As protests continue across the country, one of the Timber’s players wrote an emotional essay about racial injustice in our country.
In the essay titled "It's not meant for your comfort" published in the medium.com, Jeremy Ebobisse addresses the complex emotions running through him and the country.
While admitting the article was hard to write, he wrote that a lot of people have been reaching out to their closest black friends to ask how they feel.
"I’m agitated, I’m angry, I’m filled with despair. This isn’t some feel good post about how I’m inspired that everyone is posting about George Floyd, honoring another black man taken much too soon at the hands of the state,” he said.
He goes on about how in the class or locker room people complained, saying he was "always make things about race, that I’m too serious all the time or worse, that I’m being dramatic."
The talented player was born in France but has lived in the U.S. most of his life and attended Duke University.
He's played in a lot of matches, but says he's conflicted when hearing the national anthem, saying: "Because on one hand it is the country, I’ve chosen to be a part of, but on the other it is a country that still refuses to defend the rights and humanity of its black and brown citizens."
He admits that he's a cynic and hopes that the move to racial equity isn't a fad.
"It's time for more people to join this fight, because this fight needs to be about much more than Floyd," he wrote.
The Timbers are standing by Ebobisse's words even retweeting the article. The club later tweeted out quote "We hear you. We see you. We support you."
We hear you. We see you. We support you.@kingjebo 💭— Major League Soccer (@MLS) June 4, 2020
While we won't be able to see him play for a while, we will continue to watch for his messages he's making loud and clear off the pitch.
