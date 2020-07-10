PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland police are investigating a shooting that left a woman dead in the Lents neighborhood Friday afternoon.
FOX 12 spoke to the woman’s family who say she was a bubbly and driven young woman. She had just graduated from high school, loved to do hair and wanted to go to college.
“I’m just kind of lost right now. I just can’t believe it; I can’t believe it,” the victim’s aunt said.
At around 12:44 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 7400 block of Southeast 84th Avenue.
Some neighbors say they watched the whole incident unfold.
“It doesn’t make you feel very comfortable for sure,” Trisha said.
Trisha lives nearby and said she saw the victim and a man arguing.
She said a car came to pick the man up and after some more arguing the man pulled the trigger.
“She was just laying there, and it was like oh my God so much blood, but you didn’t want to leave her alone,” Trisha said.
Trisha says she ran over to the victim but could tell the young woman wasn’t going to survive.
“Me and another neighbor were there with her and they had their hand on her heart to make sure she was still breathing and whatever,” she said. “And I held her hand and told her ‘they’re coming, they’re coming. Hang on. Hang on.’”
The pain of what she saw still with her.
“I can’t imagine losing one of my family members like that because that was horrific and very traumatizing,” Trisha said.
Now one family will have to continue living without the young woman taken too soon.
“It’s just sad that she had to leave that way,” she said.
Portland police say this is the third death they have been called to investigate in the last 24 hours.
"I am deeply disturbed by the loss of life our City has seen in such a short time," said Chief Chuck Lovell. "Please help our investigators with tips and information as we pursue those responsible. I extend my gratitude to our PPB Officers, Detectives, Sergeants and Criminalists who have responded to these traumatic scenes and are diligently working to follow up on leads and capture those responsible."
Southeast Flavel from Southeast 82nd to Southeast 85th is closed during the investigation, as well as Southeast 84th Avenue from Southeast Flavel to Southeast Knapp.
Police said this is an ongoing investigation. No further information has been released at this time.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact 503-823-3333.
so Lents had a BLM march/parade this morning in response to an alleged incident. Why are the police responding to this incident? Wouldn't this be a good opportunity to deploy a social worker to de-escalate the situation?
Lents neighborhood shooting. Shooting in SE last night. Shooting in SW and downtown, too. Good luck with defunding the police and waiting for a social worker to show up and take a bullet for someone.
Less police is the answer
