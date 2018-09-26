BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) - It's been a staple in Beaverton for more than 90 years and now the Beaverton Bakery is closing its doors.
Sad and tragic.
That's the reaction from customers online following the news that a bakery that's been a part of Beaverton since 1925 is closing.
“I'm just so sad, so sad to see it go,” a customer said.
Alexis Maslin heard the news and rushed over with her daughter to pick up a few treats.
She brought her wedding cake at Beaverton Bakery and anniversary cakes there too.
“Losing this business is a big impact in our lives and, I don't know it just makes me really sad,” Maslin said.
FOX 12 was there in 2016 when the owners and a big crowd celebrated a new look for the business, including new paint and a theater marquis sign.
On Wednesday, we spoke with the bakery's owner.
She got choked up talking about what closing will mean for customers and co-workers.
“That's the hardest part is I feel like I let down my community. and we just, we just...feel so bad,” Carrie Ann Schubert said.
Maslin said she'll be watching to see what business will be there next though nothing can take its place.
“I really hope they don't demo it, it's a huge piece of history here. I just hope that it's not completely demo'd or they turn it into a new because i think every place needs a bakery and this is our bakery,” she said.
Schubert addressed questions from the company's facebook page.
She said wedding cakes are being made at partnering bakeries "Helen Bernhardt" and "Jackiva's."
And refunds will go out for other unfulfilled orders.
As for workers?
“Some have been paid and some haven't. They will all be paid,” she said.
The family-owned shop said it's been a difficult decision and they have loved being a part of the community.
Thursday may be the bakery's last day or it might be this weekend.
Schubert said it all depends on how long the business can continue to make its product.
