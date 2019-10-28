MILWAUKIE, OR (KPTV) – The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office is investigating several cases of vandalism at an apartment in Milwaukie.
Lisa Parrish says her Christine Court Apartments unit has been vandalized three times this month, starting Oct. 9.
“I was sitting in my recliner chair and I heard a pop,” Lisa Parrish said. “Like three pops, ‘pop, pop, pop.’”
Parrish says someone Oct. 9 shot something at her window just feet from where she was sitting, causing her to jump out of her seat and call her neighbor for help. But it wasn’t over.
“I woke up in the morning and I went to check the windows, I always go out and look,” Parrish said. “And that was shot twice.”
Not long after, Parrish’s sliding glass door was hit–and then again last week.
Now, Parrish says she can’t even open her door with all the shattered glass. She is currently waiting for repairs and says she has no idea why someone would do this.
“Off the wall, out of the blue,” Parrish said. “The first one, maybe two, I thought maybe kids in the neighborhood, the third one, I’m kind of not quite sure what to think about it.”
Parrish says she’s afraid for her safety but can’t afford to move. She says she hopes that the person responsible for the vandalism leaves her alone.
“I’m terrified,” Parrish said. “It scares me … maybe next time they’re going to shoot through and it’s going to hit me.”
The sheriff’s office is asking for anyone who might know something about this vandalism to report it.
