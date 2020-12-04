PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - For so many people, a COVID-19 vaccine cannot come soon enough. The pandemic has forced many of us to isolate and separate from loved ones. Now, in the tenth month of the pandemic in Oregon, Julia Warner is one of many that haven’t been able to see loved ones in person.
“I miss seeing friends,” Julia Warner, a resident of Autumn Days Care Home in northwest Portland, said. Warner’s family lives out of the state of Oregon and she hasn’t been able to seen her best friend, Kristie Crisp, since February.
“I miss her, but I’ll be able to see her soon, I hope,” Warner said. The two women still talk on the phone but say it isn’t the same.
“She’s my best friend, you know?” Crisp said. “I’ve known her for years and I haven’t been able to see her so it’s been really rough on me.”
Although it’s been hard, Crisp said this time has solidified and strengthened their friendship.
“Just because of the fact that you know I know I have a real true friend in Julia and I guess I kind of took that for granted but now I know that she is my true friend,” Crisp said.
The CDC recommendation that health care workers and those living in long-term care facilities, like Warner, has them hopeful.
“Wonderful!” Warner said. “I’d love to be first in line.”
However, until that happens, they’ll have to continue to visit via phone.
“I love her, I love her and I miss her,” Warner said.
And Crisp has a similar message for her friend.
“I love her very much and I miss her very much and I will see her soon hopefully,” Crisp said.
