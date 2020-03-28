PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – On Saturday, you may have tuned in to FOX 12’s latest classic Portland Thorns match. It was a blast to the recent past with PTFC's first NWSL Championship in 2013.
Emily Menges was drafted the following year in 2014.
"This is my first week back. I just got back from playing in Australia, so I planned on taking the first week off anyway,” Menges said. “I didn't plan on being as isolated as I was going to be. Thought I could pop my head in and kind of watching some practice, but it was not the welcome back that I expected."
No one expected this.
"I live alone but, I am holed up at my friends’ house so that I don't go completely insane. But I am still in that risk category because I flew. I have been here now a week,” Menges said.
As treasurer of the NWSL Players Association, Menges is trying to keep herself busy without doing that whole professional soccer thing.
"I am trying my best to keep a routine,” she said. “I put on jeans every single day. I never wear jeans during soccer season, so I am not sure why I decided that is something I have to do."
Look good, feel a bit better. It's just a bummer that so many of her friends and teammates won't be able to compete this summer as the Tokyo Olympics have been pushed to 2021.
"It's how are those players, in any sport across the board who were preparing and trying to peak this summer have to now hold off for a year,” Menges said. “It's tough but I think our players on our team are strong enough and hopefully that means Sinc (Christine Sinclair) will play another year and that is only a positive for us."
When asked what she thinks it will be like when PTFC has a home opener, she says:
"I think if anything, fans or no fans, I think it will just be good to just get. It will be tough to have that community feel but to give our fans something to do every Saturday. Just to watch us. It's tough to even think about what it's going to look like when we all get back together and the period from when we are [to] leave our houses to when we are actually going to be allowed to play. It's hard to imagine but I am looking forward to it. I am hoping that they figure out a way, whatever that is to have the season as normal as possible and to make it as safe as possible and hopefully to keep it as much of a community feel even if our fans can't first attend games," Menges said.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
