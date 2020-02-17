FOREST GROVE, OR (KPTV) - Minutes stretch into hours which stretch into days for Forest Grove woman Rebecca Frasure.
Eleven days, to be exact.
"Yeah, getting kind of tired of these four hospital walls here," Frasure told FOX 12 on Sunday.
Frasure has been stuck inside her Tokyo hospital room for almost two weeks now after getting diagnosed with coronavirus while on a cruise ship with her husband, Kent.
Kent remains on the quarantined Diamond Princess ship, off the coast of Japan, because he wants to wait for his wife to be cleared so they can fly back to the states together, Frasure told FOX 12.
The Frasures were supposed to be on one of two chartered flights leaving from Tokyo early Monday morning, but Rebecca tested positive for coronavirus again just days before.
"That was a real blow," Frasure said via FaceTime. "Basically that meant I couldn't leave with the other Americans."
Frasure says information from the U.S. government has been sparse, telling FOX 12 that she's unsure what could happen if she gets cleared from the hospital in the next few days.
"We need a clear plan and they haven't provided any of that and it's very disappointing," Frasure said.
According to Frasure, a recent email from the U.S. Embassy indicates that the next chartered flight out of Tokyo will be on March 4.
The U.S. citizens that have been evacuated from the Diamond Princess and flown back to the U.S. will still have to undergo a two-week quarantine at one of two Air Force bases in California and Texas.
To Frasure, it just means more time away from home.
"We should not have to wait another 14 days to go home, that is absurd to me," she said.
Doctors will test Frasure again in the next 24 hours, so she hopes she will get a negative test result some time in the next three days, adding that she has not been showing any symptoms of the virus anymore.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.