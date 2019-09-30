LONGVIEW, OR (KPTV) – Video released by Longview Public Schools shows the moments before a district bus driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Catherine L. Maccarone was driving the bus Sept. 12 when court records say a student called 911, reporting that Maccarone’s breath smelled like alcohol and saying she had run red lights.
In the video released Monday, Maccarone can be heard talking with the students about their classes and about her job.
Police Sept. 12 contacted Maccarone near a bus stop off Nichols Boulevard and arrested her. No students were on the bus at the time of the arrest, but Maccarone had recently completed two afternoon bus routes, according to police.
Court records show police gave Maccarone a breath test that came back at .096, which is just over the legal limit. Maccarone was lodged at the Cowlitz County Jail and immediately placed on administrative leave.
FOX 12 spoke with a parent Monday who said she won’t let her kids ride school buses after seeing the video released by the school district.
“It’s a terrible thing, it shouldn’t have happened,” the woman said. “I take my kids back and forth to the school, I don’t want them to ride school buses anymore. They’re not safe anymore. I can’t trust anybody.”
Maccarone is scheduled to be back in court Oct. 15.
(2) comments
I wouldn’t let my kids ride the bus not because of poor drivers but rather the out of control students.
While I appreciate the parents being concerned about their kids riding busses I don't think that not letting them ride at all is a bit over the top. Perhaps some sort of interlock system might be in order before starting the bus may be useful I hope cooler heads prevail and the realize that the people who do drive these busses care deeply about their charges and responsibility. She is one while there are many.
