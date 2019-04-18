VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - Vancouver police said car prowlers are taking advantage of busy parents, and the criminals are targeting one type of business in particular: daycares.
A total of four daycares in four days were hit in the Vancouver area so far this month, officers say.
On April 4, police said Knowledge Beginnings on Southeast 162nd Avenue was targeted by someone who smashed a car window and stole a purse, then cashed three checks in Hillsboro.
On April 8, police said thieves targeted cars at Goddard School on Southeast 192nd Avenue, Learning Avenues Child Care on E. Evergreen Boulevard, and Tree Hill Learning Center on Southeast 196th Avenue in Camas. Police said they believe all four car break-ins are connected.
“It’s always the same. It’s really fast, really quick,” Dana Christiansen, the owner of Tree Hill Learning Center said. “We get targeted, and that’s what we are just constantly just telling people and communicating to our families.”
Surveillance video Christiansen shared with FOX 12 from that day shows a black SUV park next to a mother’s car after she walks inside the daycare to drop off her son.
“They’re literally breaking her window now,” Christiansen describing the video said.
You can see the SUV then pull up next to a different car in the video. Someone then gets out of the passenger side to look inside another car. The person decides not to break into that car, and jumps back in the SUV before the driver takes off.
“I take it personally. This is my business. This is my property. These are my clients. Don’t mess with them,” Christiansen said.
Officers remind people to take your valuables with you, even if it’s just a quick trip inside a business.
