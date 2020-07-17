'I thought I was going to die': Mt. Hood climber recounts 300-foot fall, rescue

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - It’s been a few weeks since Von Houvener experienced one of the scariest moments of his life.
“I thought I was going to die," Houvener said. "I thought that mistake, like me getting up, was going to cost me my life.”
Houvener and his girlfriend, Katie Howard, were summiting Mt. Hood together the morning of June 27. Houvener explained that his hand slipped when he tried to stand up. He couldn’t stop himself and began a 300-feet fall.
“I was like, did I actually just see him fall?" Howard said. "And I was like, this doesn’t happen, this is the kind of stuff you hear about happening to other people."
Houvener said he removed some of his gear and that is when things started to go wrong.
“I didn’t have my crampons on and I couldn’t dig my heels into the hard compact ice, so I just kept going faster and faster,” Houvener said.
Houvener said he also did not have his helmet on.
“As I was falling, I was just thinking this is it," Houvener said. "I’m not going to make it. I’m not going to make it."
However, some quick thinking to protect himself may have saved his life.
“I took a huge hit to my elbow and I had stitches right here and I’m thinking because I did that I was able to protect my face and my head,” Houvener said.
Howard said she immediately called 911 for help. A couple of hours later, rescuers showed up, followed by the National Guard Helicopter to airlift him to safety.
“Seven broken ribs, 60 percent of my right lung was collapsed, just a sprained ankle, it wasn’t fractured and I had stitches and a lot of abrasions on both my arms and legs,” Houvener said.
Despite how scary it was for both of them, the couple said it has brought them closer together and strengthened their relationship.
“Definitely puts things into perspective, you know, just how much somebody means to you, and I feel like I’d do anything for you,” Howard said.
The couple said when Houvener makes a full recovery, they will be back out summiting more mountains.
“The healing will come and until then we’ll get more adventures in, later and I’m just happy to be on the path to a good recovery,” Houvener said.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.