GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) - Three people received prison sentences Thursday in connection to a deadly shooting in Gresham last year, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office.
Cristian Martinez-Chavez, Isai Guzman-Ramirez and Obed Garcia-Antonio were arrested in July 2017 near Southeast 187th Avenue and Southeast Stark Street.
Police at the time responded to the area and found 17-year-old Jose Ricardo Morales dead on the sidewalk near the southwest corner of the intersection. Officers also found a single shell casing from a .22 caliber firearm.
The suspects a short time later were pulled over near the shooting scene and arrested.
During the traffic stop, law enforcement recovered a .22 caliber rifle from inside the suspects’ vehicle, according to court documents. A fourth suspect, Francisco Martinez-Chavez, was also arrested in connection to the shooting but did not receive a prison sentence Thursday.
The attorney’s office Thursday identified Cristian Martinez-Chavez as the shooter. Cristian Martinez-Chavez pleaded guilty last month to manslaughter in the first degree with a firearm. In court Thursday, he was sentenced to 16 years in prison.
Isai Guzman-Ramirez obtained the rifle used to kill Morales, the attorney’s office said. Guzman-Ramirez pleaded guilty to one count of manslaughter in the first degree and was sentenced to 14 years in prison.
The attorney’s office says Obed Garcia-Antonio was the driver the night of the shooting. Garcia-Antonio pleaded guilty to one count of manslaughter in the second degree and was sentenced to just over six years in prison.
In court Thursday, Morales’ mother said her son’s death has been difficult for her.
“I have to be strong for my children and haven’t had the opportunity to grieve,” she said. “This whole process has been very painful … I was robbed of the opportunities to celebrate my son’s accomplishments. To know my son as an adult, as an uncle, a father and a husband.”
