‘I’ve found needles’: Authorities hope to keep popular Longview park safe

LONGVIEW, WA (KPTV) - Longview Police say criminal activity is on the rise at Lake Sacajawea, everything from public urination to drugs to prostitution.
Now the city has five to days to come up with a plan to fix it.
“I’ve noticed a lot of homeless people moving in ya know taking over the area, Dennis Flanner, who lives down the street from Lake Sacajawea, said.
“If you ask me have I seen an increase, yes,” Taddeus Sundqvist, who rides his bicycle at the park, said.
Some people who live in Longview are voicing their concern of a growing homeless population, mostly at this Lion’s shelter, and an increase in crime.
Just Friday evening when we showed up we found officers arresting someone at the park on an outstanding warrant.
“They trash our restrooms and they like I’ve found needles on the ground,” Sundqvist said.
Longview Police tell us their main concerns are things like drugs, vandalism, prostitution and public urination and defecation.
There was even a video posted on Facebook this week, though not appropriate for TV, showing someone going to the bathroom out in the open.
“Ian see their side of it but I can see our side,” Richard Lamp said. He’s homeless and he says things have been blown out of proportion, “It’s not illegal to be homeless.”
But in light of concerns – city council called for an emergency declaration Thursday night.
Now police are working with the city manager, who has five days to actually declare an emergency.
Already they’re conducting nighttime patrols, reminding people the park is closed overnight.
They’re also looking into the city’s camping codes and a recent ninth circuit court ruling to see what really is legal and what’s not in this case.
“Something has to be done there has to be ways,” Sundqvist said.
Police tell us they don’t know exactly what they’ll do yet, but they’ll make sure to protect all of their citizens.
“We’re all here, we’re all in this together no matter what,” Lamp said.
