PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - There are tens of thousands of Oregonians who have filed for unemployment, and numerous others are still trying to submit their first claim.
A spokesperson for the Oregon Employment Department says they’ve doubled the staff taking claims, and they’re on track to triple. They’ve also increased the number of claims those employees process by four and a half times, added more phone lines, and are working on expanding online processing.
But still, people who should have their first unemployment payment right now, don’t.
“The unemployment’s been a big stress on me lately,” Tyrel Bathke, who filed for unemployment on March 15, one of the 76,500 who did so that week, said.
Bathke was laid off from MOD Pizza in St. Helens.
“I had a stroke last spring,” Bathke said. “MOD has been very accommodating to me with my special needs … for me to just go out and get another job is not the easiest thing.”
Upon confirmation of his claim online, Bathke says he was instructed to call and verify his application. He’s never gotten through.
“Since March 15, I counted it up: over 400 times,” Bathke said. “All I’ve ever gotten is a busy signal or disconnect.”
Jeanna Swink was laid off by Fleur De Lis Bakery & Cafe. FOX 12 checked back in with her after meeting her last week. She was expecting to receive her first unemployment check this week, but it still hasn’t come.
"I’ve spent all my savings," Swink said. “I actually downloaded an app that automatically called back, and it took two days still to call.”
With an uncertain future, she’s thinking about going back to school.
“I took an intake test for programming school, and they’re willing to help me go on a paid, after you graduate type deal,” Swink said.
OED officials say they understand everyone’s frustrations, so they posted a video you can watch here with answers to many questions. They highly encourage people to file online, because many people who have to file over the phone are unable to reach anybody due to jammed phone lines.
Officials also say, if you run into an error or invalid message, it’s likely that it actually isn’t an error. They say you do not need to call, and they’re working on processing those claims.
The biggest question is: when should I expect my first payment after filing? The OED doesn’t have an exact answer right now, but say people should give it at least a couple weeks. Officials say every person’s situation is unique and could require more information gathering, which impacts timing.
