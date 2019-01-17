'I want it back': Portland woman desperate to find family ring stolen from purse

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A Portland woman is desperate to find a stolen family heirloom she says has been in her family for generations.
Dorothy Rafeh says the heirloom, a ring, was taken from her purse while she was loading things into her smoke shop and diner in northeast Portland Tuesday evening.
She says the purse was in a friend’s car she was borrowing to load things into her shop.
Surveillance video from a sports bar next door shows a man and woman pull up and park next to Rafeh. The pair wait in their car for a few minutes before the man gets out.
As Rafeh walks to her shop with a handful of supplies, the surveillance footage shows the man bump into her.
“Yes, he sure did,” Rafeh said. “He apologized for it and I apologized and we giggled and I went my separate way into the store.”
As Rafeh goes into her shop, the video shows the man quickly open the car door, grab Rafeh’s purse, and then run away.
A second angle shows the man jumping back into the driver’s seat of his car and take off.
“If you’re that low of a human being that you can do that to someone else, I don’t feel that you deserve to walk amongst the rest of us,” Rafeh said.
Rafeh says in her purse were several valuable items, including expensive sunglasses and about $1,000 in cash.
But she doesn’t care about that stuff–just the ring.
“My great-grandmother bought that ring and wore it every day,” Rafeh said. “And, my grandmother also wore it every day. And so it is extremely important to me, and I want it back.”
Rafeh says a Portland police detective gave her surveillance photos of what appears to be the same man dressed in the same hat and jacket using her credit card at a Target store about 20 minutes later.
Rafeh says she is shattered that her ring is gone and hopes the photos can help her get the ring back.
“It makes me sick to think that they are even touching that ring,” Rafeh said. “Nobody else has had that ring for four generations and it just makes me sick.”
Anyone who sees the rings or who knows the man in the surveillance photos is asked to call Portland police.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.