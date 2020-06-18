‘I want justice’: Family files lawsuit, says Clackamas Co. deputy knelt on boy’s neck

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – An Oregon family filed a lawsuit on Thursday in what their attorneys call a police brutality case.
The case involves a 12-year-old African American boy who was arrested at Clackamas Town Center. Deputies were responding to a call of some teenagers who were fighting.
The family’s attorneys say several deputies piled on top of the boy, with one of them putting weight on his neck with his knee.
The attorneys say the boy had trouble breathing but managed to tell deputies he was only 12 years old, which had no apparent effect. No charges were filed.
FOX 12 spoke with the boy’s mother on Thursday, who said she wanted justice.
“This is not okay, they said it was okay when they left, but you left bruises, my son was bleeding, and I need them to know it’s not okay to ever treat someone's child like this,” Jarena McDavid said. “If it was your kid, how would you feel if he came home like this after doing absolutely nothing, I want justice.”
The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office exonerated the officers.
Sheriff Craig Roberts in a statement to FOX 12 on Thursday said that the sheriff’s office’s Professional Standards Unit, “did not find that any deputy placed a knee on the juvenile’s neck. We do not train deputies to restrict a person’s airway or impede their ability to breathe. It was determined the involved deputies followed training and policy.”
The sheriff also said expressed that he had sensitivity toward the issue.
“I can only imagine the fear a parent has for their child of color engaging with police,” Roberts said. “I know that there is nothing I can say to make their worry go away. What I can say is this: I will do my part to make sure that we use appropriate force and that every use of force continues to be reviewed by my agency.”
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
