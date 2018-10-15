PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A lot of questions are surfacing after Funtastic Child Care, a daycare center in southwest Portland, closed without warning Monday morning, leaving employees and families in the lurch.
The center, located at 10110 Southwest Park Way, now has a sign on the front door saying it is permanently closed. The sign offers no explanation.
“I want to know why it’s closed,"Amanda Hill, a mom, said. "That’s concerning. I entrusted them with my kid’s care.”
A lot of people are scrambling after this SW Portland daycare center suddenly closed without notice this morning. Employees say they are owed six weeks of pay, and now they can’t reach the owners. Some parents didn’t find out until they arrived today. Latest at 5pm @fox12oregon. pic.twitter.com/PstG4y6l2k— Kelsey Watts (@KelseyWattsKPTV) October 15, 2018
Hill has a two-year-old boy and a girl who is about turn one. Both kids attended the center and their belongings are still inside the shuttered building.
“Brand new clothes from my son’s birthday that I left on Friday, a bunch of diapers, formula, blankets,” Hill said.
Hill said she was contacted by an employee Sunday night saying the center would be closed Monday, but they didn’t know why or for how long. Learning the closure is permanent means she is now scrambling to find child care.
“I have to have reliable daycare, and I’ve had this daycare for about a year and a half now and this is the only place my kids know, so I’m really nervous about trying to find somewhere else where they’ll be comfortable and where I know they’ll be safe,” Hill said.
Employees tell FOX 12 they were just as blindsighted by the closure. They say the director contacted them Sunday, acting on orders from the owners who moved to Costa Rica a few years ago.
“I received a phone call at 12:30 yesterday saying we’re closed for Monday because they could not afford to pay us, and then I was asking is this a permanent thing and they were like I don’t know,” said Natasha Kujawa, a preschool teacher, said.
Assistant Director Laura Nations said the center has 10 employees and they are all owed six weeks of pay. She said they were supposed to be paid last Friday, but were told it would have to wait until Monday.
Then came the sudden news Sunday that they were no longer in operation.
Nations spent Monday morning with other former colleagues filing court claims to get their lost paychecks.
Since the owners live out of the country, she said employees would use social media to contact them, but she says their profiles have been blocked and nobody can reach them.
“I feel very scared," Nations said. "I feel sad for the parents, and us. We didn’t even get to say goodbye.”
She said there were roughly 40 kids attending the daycare center, ranging from six weeks to 12 years of age. Newly-enrolled children were set to start this week, too.
FOX 12 has learned the Oregon Department of Education had threatened to pull the center’s license, over a history of what they call “non-compliance” for health and safety issues.
Records show those issues include times when the daycare released kids to unauthorized people, a staff member working without a proper background check, under-qualified staff working with infants, and improper staffing levels.
The records also cite a lack of necessary toys and equipment, dirty furniture and improper staff hygiene and a failure to properly document injuries.
Funtastic Child Care filed an appeal and the license was still active.
A spokesperson for the Department of Education said the care center was still allowed to operate, and they didn’t find out it closed until news reports surfaced Monday.
Nations said that history has nothing to do with the center shutting its doors.
“Before June, there were a lot of complaints, but then we got new staff and everything was going wonderful,” Nations said. “The center was running better than it ever has before.”
FOX 12 was unable to reach the owners, Dan and Shannon Williamson, for comment.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.